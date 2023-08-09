LAURINBURG — The Scotland County branch of the NAACP is bringing back its Back To School Stay In School supply drive for students aged K-12 on Saturday.

Those in need of school supplies are encouraged to attend the drive-through event. All of the school supplies and backpacks will be given free of charge. The student must be present for the family to receive the items.

The supply drive is an annual event hosted in August. This year marks the 21st drive since the event began. The sheriff’s office helps with donations and distribution. The NAACP intends to give back to the community through this school supply drive and other events held throughout the year.

The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon or until they run out of bags and supplies. The drive will take place at Scotland High School. Any donations of supplies and bags are welcome, as well as monetary donations used to purchase more of any needed items.

To learn more, contact the NAACP in Laurinburg at [email protected] or 910-277-8890.