LAURINBURG — Laurinburg Police have arrested and charged a Dillon, South Carolina man in a homicide of a teenager reported in April.

The charges are in connection to the April 26 shooting that occurred at the 800 block of Biggs Street. When officers arrived at the scene they located the first victim laying on the front porch who was already deceased, he was identified as a 15-year-old male. A second victim, identified as a 19-year-old male of Chestnut Street came out of the residence, he also had a gunshot wound. The 19-year-old was taken to the Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment.

The investigation into the shooting revealed that a black Jeep drove past the two victims who were in the yard and began firing. The two teens fled to the front of the house where the 15-year-old collapsed on the front porch.

Warrants were obtained on 20-year-old Ernez Tomaz Austin of Fairmont Street in connection with the case for first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Officers learned Thursday that Austin had been staying at 701 Garden Court in Dillon South Carolina, according to a prepared release from the Laurinburg Police Department. The Laurinburg Police Department along with assistance from the Dillon Police Department, Dillon County Sheriff’s Department, and U.S. Marshalls responded to that address and took Austin into custody without incident.

Upon his arrest, Austin waived extradition and was transported back to North Carolina. Austin was served with outstanding warrants charging him with first-degree murder, possession of a firearm by a felon, discharging a firearm from with an enclosure and discharging a firearm in the city.

Austin was also served with outstanding Orders for Arrest charging him for failing to appear in Scotland County court on misdemeanor charges. Austin was jailed under no bond.