LAURINBURG — The drive-through at Laurinburg City Hall is closed Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, due to “unforeseen circumstances causing a staff shortage.”

According to Laurinburg officials, customers that need to make utility payments can still do so by coming inside to the Consumer Billing lobby payment windows. Customers may still drop their payments off at the payment drop-off box located in the parking lot at City Hall.

Normal operations should resume on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, at 8 a.m.

“We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause. Thanks for your cooperation and understanding,” an official wrote in a statement.