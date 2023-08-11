LAURINBURG — Dorothy “Dot” Bolger of Prestwick Village in Laurinburg celebrated her 102nd birthday this week.

Born on Aug. 10, 1921, Bolger raised her brothers from a young age after the passing of their parents, as well as her two sons. She took up residency in Prestwick Village in 2014 to be close to her family. She has six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

She is known for her fast walking, piano playing and love of card games. Her friends and caretakers in the village have given her the nickname “Queen of Cards.”

Throughout her life, Bolger crocheted and sewed countless items, donating hundreds of hats, booties, blankets and quilts to babies in nurseries wherever she happened to live at the time. She was also commonly found volunteering her time at her church and in her community before moving to Laurinburg. She has received several awards for her unfailing generosity and kindness.

For more information about Prestwick Village, contact Administrator Janis Carroll Walker at 910-276-5950 or [email protected], or visit them on Facebook.