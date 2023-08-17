LAURINBURG — A Maxton man is in critical condition after being shot in Laurinburg Thursday morning.

According to information released by LPD, at approximately 10:40 a.m. on Thursday, officers with the department responded to 913 Charlotte Street in reference to a gunshot victim. Upon arrival, officers located a male, later identified as 22-year-old Avont Lamonta Gates of Maxton laying on the floor of the apartment with a gunshot wound.

Also on the scene was the alleged shooter who was detained without incident. Gates was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital for treatment where he currently is listed in critical condition.

The Laurinburg Police Department stated that the investigation is ongoing and more information will follow at a later date.

The Laurinburg Exchange will update this story as more information becomes available.