WASHINGTON — Lawmakers have introduced legislation that would allow volunteer firefighters and emergency medical service (EMS) workers to join a state or local retirement system.

U.S. Representative Richard Hudson (NC-09) joined Rep. Greg Murphy (NC-03), along with Reps. Patrick McHenry (NC-10), Dan Bishop (NC-08), Virginia Foxx (NC-05), Chuck Edwards (NC-11) and David Rouzer (NC-07) as sponsors of the bill.

“Firefighters and EMS workers keep our community safe and deserve our support,” Hudson said. “I am proud to join Rep. Murphy to introduce this legislation that would allow these nonprofit first responders to access the North Carolina state pension fund. I look forward to working with my NC colleagues to advance this commonsense bill in Congress.”

Currently, full-time nonprofit emergency providers are not eligible to participate in North Carolina’s pension plan due to federal law. The current tax code prevents full-time nonprofit firefighters and EMS workers from joining the state retirement system. In North Carolina, 74% of fire departments are non-profit and employ 5,527 paid personnel who could be affected. This legislation would provide clarity by stating these volunteers and EMS personnel can join their state/local retirement system.

“North Carolinians depend on the selfless service of first responders every single day,” said Rep. Greg Murphy, M.D. “It is only fitting that these dedicated individuals should be able to depend on the government to provide them with a reliable retirement plan. This bill will be critical in ensuring our brave first responders are taken care of when their call to service comes to an end.”