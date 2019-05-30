Residents can participate in national Medicaid expansion vigil

LAURINBURG — Residents will join in solidarity for a statewide vigil to advocate for Medicaid expansion and remember those who became sick and died without coverage. The local event will be held in Laurinburg on June 5.

North Carolina is one of 14 states that has not expanded Medicaid for gap populations. Coordinator Rena McNeil says many have suffered because of a basic need that has not been met.

“It’s to acknowledge those who have died without healthcare and to make known that there are many others who need,” said McNeil. “We will try to shed light on the need for the expansion of Medicaid. There is nothing more basic than healthcare and if you are ill you can’t work. It slows down the community.”

The vigil will have time for impacted community members to share their stories, including people who need health care or their caretakers, medical and mental health professionals, educators, faith leaders, and other community stakeholders.

There will be an open mic session for those to speak the name of family members and or speak on the issue.

“We want to leave the floor open to anyone going through in the county, it’s real here,” said McNeil. “Some people can’t get their meds so for them it is life or death.”

She adds that state senators who have signed against healthcare should feel more for the people.

“I like the quote, ‘No health care, no wealth,’” said McNeil. “Some are privileged to have health care and some don’t, but it shouldn’t take for a senator to not have so they care. I feel that it is shameful that our representatives are not understanding the need. Those deciding against it, it’s shameful. There should be a heart for the people.”

The Health Care Can’t Wait Vigil is June 5, 7 p.m., at the Scotland County Courthouse, 212 Biggs St. in Laurinburg.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]