BREAK-IN

LAURINBURG — Someone reported to Laurinburg police that there was forced entry through a side window of a residence on Atkinson Street. Nothing reported taken.

VANDALISM

LAURINBURG — A vandalism was reported to Laurinburg police to have occurred on Lytch Street. The reporting person stated that an unknown suspect discharged a firearm into an unoccupied apartment.

ARREST

LAURINBURG — Shaquana Bethea, 27, of Tara Drive, was arrested on an Order for Arrest for failing to appear in Cumberland County court on charges of felony organized retail theft, felony larceny, felony possession of stolen goods and felony conspiracy. Bethea was jailed under a $15,000 secure bond.

LAUREL HILL —Matthew Radford, 30, of Laurel Hill, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor larceny and resisting arrest. This arrest came after officers responded to Wal-Mart for larceny and found Radford to be in possession of a flashlight and metal polish that he did not pay for. According to police, while being placed under arrest, Radford snatched away from officers and attempted to flee on foot but was apprehended. Radford was jailed under a $1,500 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Altahnayjah Spearman, 25, of Corona Avenue, was arrested on an Order for Arrest for failing to appear in Scotland County court on charges of Simple Assault. Spearman was jailed under a $1,000 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — John Baker, 44, of Cypress Street, was arrested on a warrant charging him with assault on a female and communicating threats. Baker was jailed under no bond.

LAURINBURG — Leroy McCall Jr., 42, of Maple Street, was arrested on a warrant charging him with misdemeanor larceny. McCall was jailed under a $5,000 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Neil Watson, 42, of High Point, was arrested and charged with felony larceny after he took $3,260 worth of items from Lowe’s without paying. Watson was jailed under a $15,000 secure bond.