LAURINBURG — Food truck operators will have more flexibility when deciding where to park their portable eateries.

The Laurinburg City Council unanimously approved this week amending the Code of Ordinance to allow food trucks to park in all commercially zoned properties if a permit is obtained and if the operator has the property owner’s permission.

“We have three locations in our central business district where they can get yearlong annual permits,” City Manager Charles D. Nichols III said.

Currently, the only places food trucks are permitted are at 117 W. Railroad St., a city-owned parking lot on the corner of Gill and Railroad Streets; Biggs Street next to Morris Funeral Home; and at the A.B. Gibson Parking Lot.

Property owners in business districts are also permitted to allow food trucks up to four times a year for special occasions.

“We know that’s kind of being fudged some currently and we want to promote food trucks and the use of them throughout the community but we want them to be restricted,” Nichols said.

The following are the permit requirements as listed in the City’s code:

— A food truck operator must complete a permit application that is submitted to the city. The application shall be accompanied by all required elements listed on the application and the submittal fee.

— Multiple food trucks may be permitted in a single designated area not to exceed the area number determined by the city. The permit must be permanently displayed during operation.

— Annual permits will be issued only for the areas designated by the city within the Central Business Zoning District. Any other food truck operation will be handled as temporary sales as defined in the unified land development ordinance and requires a permit each time the food truck sets up along with written permission from the property owner.

— The food truck operator must comply with all other applicable local, state, and federal regulations. Any food truck operated in a manner not consistent with these regulations is illegal and the permit shall be revoked.

— The food truck operator must dispose of all waste associated with the food truck operation. City receptacles may not be used for this purpose. No liquid grease may be poured into any tree pit, storm drain, gutter pan, sidewalk or any other public space. Grease shall not be released into the city’s sanitary sewer system.

— If at any time evidence of improper disposal of liquid waste or grease is discovered, the food truck permit will be revoked and the food truck business will be required to cease immediately.

— The permit holder has to be on site during the operation of the food truck.

The amendment will include the requirement of a written agreement from the owner of the property where the operator intends to park the truck.

“So the property owners will have to OK the use of the food trucks on their commercial properties,” Nichols said.

In addition, the food trucks cannot be within 200 ft. of another food service establishment “so it couldn’t have competition within 200 ft. of it,” Nichols said.

The permit holder is also only permitted to operate the business between the hours of 8 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Councilwoman Mary Evans asked if the food truck operators could extend those working hours if they wanted to.

The city manager said the city will work with them on a case-by-case basis.

“As long as the surrounding property owners are OK, we’re fine with it,” Nichols said.

“This is really our way to get our city code in line with how things are happening … We know they kind of pop up in the city around the downtown, right off of Main Street and we just want it to be a way they can be permitted,” Nichols said.