LAURINBURG — Volunteers are still being sought for the United Way of Scotland County’s annual Day of Caring event scheduled to take place on Sept. 8.

Day of Caring will kick off at 8 a.m. with a free breakfast for volunteers at Laurinburg Presbyterian Church. Following the breakfast, volunteers will disperse to nonprofits and human service providers throughout Scotland County to tackle projects at local schools, churches and city parks among others.

The service event is held annually on the second Friday of September. More than 200 volunteers have provided 600-plus hours of service to Scotland County so far.

To sign up to be a volunteer, register at https://www.uwscotco.org/day-caring.

Projects include: Church Community Services, assisting in clothing closet; Emergency Services: painting fire hydrant; Gift of Love Food Bank, can food drive; Habitat for Humanity, laying mulch and pine straw; Safety Town, assembling materials for crafts; Scotland County 4-H, material organization; Storytelling Arts Center, examining event chairs to ensure they are secure (tighten screws); Scotland Youth Development, painting walls and desks; Scots for Youth, basic yard work, replenishing straw to help beautify the building; United Way,revitalizing the born learning trail at Market Park; Scotland Co. Emergency Services, paint fire hydrants; Scotland County Parks and Recreation, building sawhorses for upcoming playground build; Scotland County Senior Games, reconstructing the bocce courts; and United Way of Scotland County, no sew fleece blankets.

For those who cannot volunteer, there is an option to donate to the Agency’s Wish Lists.

Items to donate include: paper towels, Slim Jims, pudding cups, raisins, individually wrapped cookies, oatmeal creme pies, applesauce cups, fruit cups; bottles water, paper plates, plastic cups, gift cards for snacks, trash bags, boxes of snacks, jumbo popsicle sticks, Fig Newtons, small popsicle sticks, yards of fleece, boxes of crayons, copy paper, Goldfish Crackers and Honeybuns.