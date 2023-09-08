LAURINBURG — Ten more people are needed to charter the Laurinburg Kiwanis Club, the civic group that disbanded during the COVID-19 pandemic after dedicating more than 70 years of service to the area.

Thus far, five people have joined and several individuals have shown interest, according to Mary Winfree, the governor of the Carolinas District of Kiwanis. Fifteen members are required to charter a Kiwanis Club.

The club is being sponsored by Kiwanis of Robeson-Lumberton.

“Our goal is to restore the club and to provide relevant, meaningful service to children by identifying members of the community who care and want to make a difference,” Winfree said.

Kiwanis is a global network of clubs and members who partner with each other and organizations whose missions align to provide altruistic service to children and the community.

In the wake of the impact caused by the pandemic on children, Kiwanis services aim to provide support to improve literacy rates, boost confidence in children and youth through service leadership programs such as Key Club and Terrific Kids; and address some of the basic needs of children.

“Children have never needed Kiwanis service more than they do today considering the decreased literacy rates, the economic climate, increased drug abuse, and other social concerns within the community,” Winfrey said.

Individuals wishing to join Kiwanis should be community-minded and willing to participate in service to improve the lives of children and the community. A dues fee for membership is required. The fee is prorated based on the month the member joins.

The next meeting will be held from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Laurinburg Chamber of Commerce. The goal is to charter the new club by Sept. 15.

“Laurinburg Kiwanis Club was an integral part of the community and made an impact and impression that will be felt for years. Some of the programs that were supported by the club are being continued in some schools,” Winfree said. “Those schools and students deserve the support of a Kiwanis Club.”

