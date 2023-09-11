​MAXTON — Three Maxton men are in custody and a fourth suspect is being sought by Robeson County Sheriff’s Office investigators after a botched robbery resulted in the death of one person and a second person being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

​On Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, Micah McIntosh, 21, was arrested by investigators at a residence on Red Hill Road, Maxton, according to a statement released by the RCSO. Kinajhe Graham and Warren McEachin Jr., both 19, surrendered to investigators hours after McIntosh was taken into custody.

​McIntosh, Graham and McEachin are charged with murder, two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle. They are being held in the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

Dekwonte Campbell, 25, is wanted for murder, two counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, and discharging a weapon into an occupied vehicle.

At approximately 12:51 a.m. on Thursday, Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to the 1100 block of Old Red Springs Road, Maxton, in reference to an individual shot, according to the released statement. While traveling to the location, the Robeson County E-911 Center received a call to respond to the 2000 block of Red Hill Road, Maxton, in reference to a second individual shot.

​Jalyric Jones, 18, of Maxton was found deceased upon the deputies arriving at the Old Red Spring Road scene.

​The victim who was located at the Red Hill Road scene was transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment.

​Jones’ vehicle was driven away from the scene and has been recovered.

​The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the case or whereabouts of Campbell is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.