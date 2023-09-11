LAURINBURG — Scotland County’s application for a million-dollar Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities (BRIC) Grant has been selected for further review, according to Robert Sampson, the county’s Emergency Services director.

“We began this process last year, applying for the BRIC Grant for the mitigation of Emergency Services Complex … We were very fortunate to be one of the 36 applicants to make it through the state level and move towards the FEMA level,” Sampson said.

Out of the 36 applicants, 22 were selected for further review, according to Sampson. He gave credit to Berquist Recovery Consulting, based in Columbia, South Carolina.

“With their help that was the big success for us to be selected as one of the 22 out of the 36 competitive projects,” Sampson said.

Being selected for review means that FEMA will be reaching out to begin an Environmental and Historic Preservation Review for the submitted scope of work.

“That will hopefully be the final leg in this project,” Sampson said. “Unfortunately, the length, it could take up to eight months before this is finalized so although we can see the finish line in the horizon, there’s still work to be done but we’re very excited about where we are in this process.”

Is seeking just over $1.3 million. If awarded the funding, the county would be required to foot a third of the bill, “which we’re hoping we will be getting by other funds,” Sampson said.

Scotland County Commissioners Chairman Tim Ivey asked Sampson if the state passes a budget and Scotland County gets what was asked to fund the project will that affect the count’s eligibility for the BRIC Grant down the road?

“We too have had those exact same questions so we’re in the process of trying to get answers to see if that is doable,” Sampson said.

As the department moves forward, Samspon said he will keep the board updated and abreast of any additional information.

Tomeka Sinclair is the editor of the Laurinburg Exchange. She can be reached at [email protected]