LAURINBURG — The Hasty Realty Laurinburg After 5 concert series was a “success” according to Chris English, director of the Laurinburg-Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce executive director.

Thursday evening the concert series came to an end with the return of Scotland County’s own, Jim Quick, performing with his self-titled band, Jim Quick & Coastline.

Laurinburg After 5 since April has brought soul, R&B, rock, country, funk and beach music with groups like The Emberz, Tru Sol Band, Pazzaz Band and Heads Up Penny. Hundreds have gathered at each event to hear music, bust a move, play outdoor games, taste the offerings of various food trucks and even learn about local organizations like St. Andrews University and The University of North Carolina at Pembroke.

“They’ve all gone really well,” English said about each concert. “The weather has cooperated for the most part. We’ve had support from the crowds. The support that we get from the community for these events is outstanding and we can’t say enough about our sponsors.”

In the midst of the concert series, the chamber moved to McDuffie Square, a decision that turned out for the best, according to English.

“The change in venue I was a little concerned about … It’s been better than I could imagine,” he said. “I was a little worried about the feedback but all the feedback has been positive, they love it. It’s just a great environment.”

Another addition to this year’s series was the sprinkler unveiled by the Laurinburg Fire Department to offer a chance for children to play and cool off.

Laurinburg Mayor Jim Willis commended the Chamber of Commerce before introducing the final act.

“I think Chris English and the chamber and all their sponsors for putting this on. It keeps evolving, it keeps getting better and better … We’re going to continue to grow,” Willis said.

English said around this time is when the chamber begins planning for the year.

“It’s become somewhat of a routine but we’re always looking for new ideas and better ways to improve it and make it more of a wonderful community event,” he said.

Tomeka Sinclair is the editor of the Laurinburg Exchange. She can be reached at [email protected].