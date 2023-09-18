LAURINBURG — The Scotland Memorial Foundation is planning to end the month with a tribute to those affected by breast cancer.

The Bust Breast Cancer Fashion Show and Auction will be held on Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at the Storytelling Arts Center in downtown Laurinburg.

Over the few months, the Foundation had local businesses and individuals design bras to represent their business or tell a story. Since the beginning of August, the bras have been online with each vote raising money for the fund to buy mobile mammography equipment.

“We’re just getting started, so we still have a lot of seats left,” said Foundation Executive Director Misty McMillan. “However, seating is limited so getting your tickets early is advised. We hope we sell out.”

The tickets are $25 but there is an add-on package for $100 that guarantees a piece of jewelry valued at $300 and allows for participation in games throughout the night, one of which has a grand prize trip to Antiqua.

“We will have room for 125 people to attend the fashion show,” McMillan said. “But we only have 50 add-on tickets … we hope folks will wear pink or black. Remember this is a fashion show so if you have that hot pink sequined jacket, you’ve never been able to wear anywhere, now is the time.”

Out of the dozens of bras designed, McMillan said only 15 will be modeled during the fashion show but all the bras will be auctioned off during a silent auction. The 15 bras will include the top 10 fundraisers along with five organizers who think will add to the show. Most of the models for the event are breast cancer survivors or someone who has been affected by breast cancer. The models are also from the Foundation’s service area which covers Scotland, Marlboro and western Robeson counties.

“Although we may tell some stories of breast cancer survivors or maybe some who have finished their battle, this is not a sad event,” McMillan said. “It really will be a celebration. There will be fun, upbeat music throughout the night. We have an engaging emcee, Mrs. Emmie Beck from Bennettsville.”

McMillan added this has been a successful first event so far with many people engaging in the decorating and sharing of their bras in hopes of earning votes.

“People tell me they see the bras everywhere and that makes me feel proud,” McMillan said. “That’s what we wanted, our communities getting excited about a project to help women — and men— get their annual mammograms. People have been excited, for most, it was an easy sell to get them to join in as Bust Out Partners. Our partners have been sharing photos and stories on social media which have really driven their votes. Those in the lead have shared so many stories and it has paid off for them.”

All of the money raised through these events goes to the purchase of 3D mobile mammography equipment to be retrofitted in the mobile bus. The bus is taken into rural areas where it can be difficult for people to make trips to the hospital for their mammograms as many don’t have transportation, this helps eliminate that barrier

“Folks in our communities have worked so hard on this project,” McMillian said. “So come celebrate them during this night … if you want to vote for your favorite bra you can still do so as well.”

To view the bras and vote for your favorite or purchase tickets visit www.bustbreastcancersmf.com.