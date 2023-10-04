Local residents had the chance to fellowship — and dance — with local law enforcement and first responders during the annual National Night Out held on McDuffie Square in Laurinburg.

Law enforcement played games and intermingled with children during the annual National Night Out held on Tuesday.

LAURINBURG — Music blared across McDuffie Square in downtown Laurinburg Tuesday as local law enforcement mingled with residents during the 40th annual National Night Out.

National Night Out is an annual community-building campaign that promotes police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie to make our neighborhoods safer, more caring places to live. The event normally takes place in August but had to be rescheduled due to weather.

From 6 p.m. – 8 p.m., officers from the Scotland County Sheriff’s Office, the Laurinburg Police Department, EMS, and the Laurinburg Fire Department were on hand to fellowship with county residents.

“NNO (National Night Out) is a lot of fun, and it’s a great opportunity for citizens to communicate with law enforcement,” Det. Cory Wilson of the SCSO said. “We hear their concerns and their accolades.”

Mayor Jim Willis said it’s a “great” event that he comes to every year.

“It presents law enforcement in a positive light to young people,” Willis said. “We are fortunate to have such great officers in the city and county who are willing to participate.”

For the kids, the Laurinburg Fire Department was handing out fire helmets and there was a visit from Safety Pup. A large bounce house and Tikiz Ice Cream truck were also popular with the younger crowd.

“National Night Out builds our community,” LPD Chief Mitch Johnson said of the event. “It takes a community to raise our children. That’s why the focus of this event is not only children, but also the community partners and family members tasked with keeping our children safe. As police, it’s important that we collaborate and build partnerships for this purpose.”

For this reason, representatives from Child Support Services, Guardian Ad Litem, Scotland County Reentry program, St. Andrew’s University, and Carolina Hearts Homecare were available to provide information on their services.

Sheriff Ralph Kersey also spoke of the need to build bridges with citizens

“NNO (National Night Out) has a good purpose,” Kersey said. “Not only is it fun, but it also helps us build relationships and partnerships with the community in a neutral setting. We can’t do our jobs unless we get help from those that live in the community.”