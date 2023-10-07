Home News Church of the Week: Oct. 6, 2023 News Church of the Week: Oct. 6, 2023 October 7, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint “And let them make me a sanctuary; that I may dwell among them.” — Exodus 25:8 Cedar Grove First Missionary Baptist Church Address: 14600 Railroad St., Gibson Pastor: Rev. Kenneth Bethea Service Schedule: Sunday Morning Service, 10 a.m. View Comments Laurinburg overcast clouds enter location 17.5 ° C 18.4 ° 16.7 ° 95 % 1.5kmh 100 % Sat 22 ° Sun 19 ° Mon 22 ° Tue 26 ° Wed 19 °