LAURINBURG — In advance of the upcoming Veterans Day holiday, Scotland County announced plans to illuminate county buildings green from Nov. 6-12 as part of Operation Green Light for Veterans, a nationwide effort uniting counties to support military veterans.

The initiative, led by the National Association of Counties (NACo), raises awareness about the unique challenges faced by many veterans and the resources available at the county, state and federal levels to assist veterans and their families.

Now in its second year, Operation Green Light is spearheaded by NACo and the National Association of County Veterans Service Officers, building upon successful efforts by the New York State Association of Counties and the NYS County Veteran Service Officers’ Association in 2021. In 2022, over 300 counties participated in Operation Green Light.

“Operation Green Light is to show support for veterans and raise awareness about the unique challenges faced by the veterans, and resources that are available at the county, state and federal levels. By shining a green light, we let veterans know that they are seen, appreciated and supported by both Scotland County and North Carolina,” said Michael McNey, Scotland County Veteran Service officer.

In addition to lighting county buildings, bridges, and other meaningful landmarks, residents, businesses and other organizations are encouraged to participate by simply changing one light bulb in their home to a green bulb. This can be an exterior light that neighbors and passersby see, or an interior light that sparks a conversation with friends. By shining a green light, we let our veterans know that they are seen, appreciated, and supported.

“Operation Green Light is a gesture of support and appreciation for the public service of our veterans,” said NACo Executive Director Matthew Chase. “With hundreds of counties coming together to light everything from bridges to courthouses, we know veterans across the country will see and feel the gratitude we all feel for their service and sacrifices.”

Counties and residents across the country are sharing their participation on social media using the hashtag #OperationGreenLight. For more information on Operation Green Light, contact Michael F. McNey, Veterans Services Officer at [email protected]. and/or 910-277-2597.