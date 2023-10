After a two-year hiatus, the Highland Games returned Saturday with spectators and competitors in the thousands, all converging onto the John Blue House property. This year’s event included 51 clans; 40 athletes competing in athletics such as open stone, heavy weight throw, lightweight throw, Scottish hammer throw, turning of the caber, sheaf toss, and weight over bar; and 15 pipe bands from places like Virginia, Florida, and Georgia. Read more about the Highland Games on page 1B.