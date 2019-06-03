Police stop vehicle twice before arrest is made

LAURINBURG — A Fayetteville man was arrested Sunday after the vehicle he was in was stopped by police … twice.

Police responded to the Speedway on South Main Street in reference to a disturbance, where a male displayed a firearm before getting into a vehicle and fleeing.

The Nissan Altima was observed by officers and a traffic stop was conducted. As soon as the vehicle was stopped the driver got out of the car and fled on foot.

A short foot chase ensued with the driver being captured, but on the way back to the parked vehicls it was noticed the Altima was gone. According to the report, one of the passengers had fled in it.

The vehicle was stopped again, but no one attempted to flee. The driver, 23-year-old Tyrek Dashaun Walker of Fayetteville was arrested. A firearm was found in the floorboard of the driver’s seat and a white powdery substance found as well.

Walker was charged with simple assault, felony possession of Schedule II narcotics, felony possession of a firearm by convicted felon and misdemeanor communicating threats.

Police said the first driver was not charged with any crime, since Walker was the one found to be driving the second time.

