The track has been repaired and the mining train is now back up and running in time for the annual John Blue Cotton Festival, scheduled Oct. 14 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

LAURINBURG — After being out of service for five years, the old mining train on the grounds of the John Blue House will again be operable just in time for the annual John Blue Cotton Festival, scheduled to take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 14.

“This year we took the challenge and said we’re going to have it up and running for John Blue,” said Leon Butler, a member of the Historic Properties Committee.

The train has become one of the main draws of the festival, which if weather permits, is expected to attract crowds in the thousands.

“Since the word has gotten out that we are going to run this train, it has revitalized the community … It’s unreal,” Butler said.

“That’s why the kids come, it’s to ride the train. Normally there are long lines,” Lee Gaunt added.

Work to get the train running began back in January with first installing 450 crossties onto the track.

“And, we can probably put another 400 in there,” Butler said. “We just got the worse ones and took them out and placed (the new crossties).”

There are about 1,200 ties on the entire railroad which stretches about a half mile, Gaunt said. It took until the spring before all the tracks were repaired.

“That’s when we started working on the train,” Butler said.

Most of the issues with the train stemmed from it being out of commission for an extended time.

“We had some starter problems,” Butler said.

It was with the help of Steve Kelly and Anthony Stewart, that the train was up and running again and was able to pass inspection with the state.

“I give Steve the credit. He’s got enough mind for us … This has been a team effort to get it up and running,” Butler said.

Kelly spent this week painting the train’s facade giving it a glossy red and black coat in preparation for the festival.

“All the cars have been repainted,” Kelly said.

“I’m so glad to have the train up and running. We charge the parents to ride but the kids are free,” Butler said.

The John Blue Cotton Festival will take place at the John Blue House, at 13040 X Way Road in Laurinburg. Attendees are encouraged to visit the Rural Heritage Museum across the street as well.

“There’s so much in there, it’s unbelievable,” Gaunt said.