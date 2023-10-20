LAURINBURG — The official grand opening for the newly renovated I.E. Johnson Community Center is set to happen at 5 p.m. Tuesday.

During the event, community leaders will gather to cut the ribbon on the facility that once housed the I.E. Johnson Elementary School. Following the ribbon cutting, members of the public are welcome to tour the new improvements.

In September 2021, the county took ownership of the school after Scotland County Schools closed it during the consolidation project. The renovation of the school is being done in two phases. The first phase, the renovation of the gym and front area along with the renovation of the media center, is what is now complete.

The project is one that many community members fought for when the school system announced they would close the school after the 2019-20 school year was over. The school, originally named Lincoln Heights High School, was the first public high school for African-Americans in Scotland County.

I. Ellis Johnson was the first principal of the school and the first Black principal in Scotland County. The school was renamed after him in 1959.

This week, work was spent hooking up the technology at the center, like adding cameras and internet.

“None of that will stop our ability to open and for people to come and visit the center,” County Manager April Snead told commissioners earlier this week.

The center will mirror the structure of the Laurel Hill Community Center in that it will use the same reception and information software.

“We are also working on some signage to mimic Laurel Hill with some plaques that are on the inside … there’s a lot of work that’s just coming together,” the county manager said.