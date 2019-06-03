Elections board discusses signage, filing

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Elections met Monday and discussed some areas of improvement for the next election, along with the upcoming municipal election.

Diana Johnson brought up that Wagram had requested two laminated signs helping those coming to vote to be able to find the location, since the precinct is currently working with paper — though if they laminate it the sign can be used again and again.

Harriet Jackson said there needs to be better signage at East Laurinburg, as she went to the handicap entrance rather than the actual entrance due to lack of signs.

Board of Election Director Dell Parker told members that candidate filing begins on July 5 at noon and runs until July 19 at noon for municipal seats.

Up for election include for the city of Laurinburg — mayor, district one seat, district two seat — with a $25 filing fee; East Laurinburg — mayor and three town commissioners — with a filing fee of $18 for mayor and $12 for town commissioners; Gibson — mayor and three town commissioners — with a filing fee of $5; Wagram — mayor and three town commissioners — all with a $5 filing fee; and Maxton — mayor and three town commissioners — with a $72 filing fee for mayor and a $36 filing fee for town commissioner.

“Even though filing has not begun, no one can file until noon on the fifth,” Parker said. “We have had two people to come in and open a committee. Anyone can come in and open a committee early, which means they can go out and make an announcement to say that they’re planning on running and see if it’s something they really want to do.”

Fred Mabry has opened a committee for Laurinburg mayor and Reginald McNair Jr. for Laurinburg District One. Parker added that James Mitchell Dibble also opened a committee back after the last municipal race ended in 2017 for the District Two seat.

