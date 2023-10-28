Home News Church of the Week: Oct. 28, 2023 News Church of the Week: Oct. 28, 2023 October 28, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint “And let them make me a sanctuary; that I may dwell among them.” — Exodus 25:8 First Baptist Church Address: 302 E. Church St., Laurinburg Pastor: Rev. Jeanne H. Baucom Service Schedule: Sunday School, 9:45 p.m.; Sunday Morning Worship, 11 a.m. View Comments Laurinburg scattered clouds enter location 13.1 ° C 13.9 ° 11.2 ° 95 % 2.6kmh 40 % Sat 28 ° Sun 28 ° Mon 30 ° Tue 23 ° Wed 12 °