LAURINBURG — St. Andrews University will be the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Annual Laurinburg Christmas Parade, the Laurinburg/Scotland County Area Chamber of Commerce announced Wednesday.

This year’s Laurinburg Christmas Parade, which is scheduled to be held Dec. 2, will be led by representatives of the St. Andrews faculty, staff and students.

“We are thrilled to honor St. Andrews University as the Grand Marshal of the 2023 Laurinburg Christmas Parade! For over 60 years St. Andrews University has been an integral part of the makeup of our community and this is the Chamber’s way of letting the faculty, staff, students and alumni know that we appreciate the impact St. Andrews has on Scotland County,” stated Chris English, executive director of the Chamber.

St. Andrews University’s mission is to “offer students an array of business, liberal arts and sciences, and preprofessional programs of study that create a life-transforming educational opportunity that is practical in its application, global in its scope, and multi-disciplinary in its general education core.”

Through this mission, students are encouraged to give back to the Laurinburg community throughout their time at St. Andrews.

For example, the Equestrian Teams have adopted a section of Hasty Road and compete in Chamber Litter Sweeps. The Baseball Team has volunteered with the Optimist Club of Laurinburg and their annual Christmas Tree sale as well as the Scotland Yard Community Build. The Mens Soccer Team has volunteered as servers for the Chamber On the Half Shell Oyster Roast which is hosted at the St. Andrews Equestrian Center. In addition to many other volunteering and community service projects, many students are also employed in the Laurinburg area.

“In recent years St. Andrews has instilled more community involvement and outreach and we are grateful for the support St. Andrews has given the Chamber and other local organizations,” English added.

The parade will begin at the corner of Railroad Street and South Main Street and will end on South Main Street and Plaza Road. The parade begins at 3 p.m. The entry fee and registration are due Nov. 10. The entry fee will double for any registration received after Nov. 17, 2023. No registrations will be accepted afterber.com or call the Chamber Office at 910-276-7420. No registrations will be accepted after Nov. 22, 2023. All fees are due at the time of registration.

For more information about how to obtain an entry for the parade visit www.laurinburgchamber.com/annuallaurinburg-christmas-parade, contact [email protected] or call the Chamber Office at 910-276-7420.