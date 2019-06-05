Scotland County DSS kicks off Elder Abuse Awareness Month

Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland County Department of Social Services Director April Snead reads a proclamation signed by Gov. Roy Cooper at the Elder Abuse Awareness Kickoff ceremony. Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland County Department of Social Services Director April Snead reads a proclamation signed by Gov. Roy Cooper at the Elder Abuse Awareness Kickoff ceremony.

LAURINBURG — A crowd showed up in purple to honor the start of Elder Abuse Awareness Month on Wednesday.

Scotland County Department of Social Services held a program to recognize an issue that can often go overlooked.

“It’s important to do this to make sure the community remains aware that elder abuse, neglect, exploitation is there,” said April Snead, DSS director. “It’s in Scotland County and we at the department continuously work to educate the community and to protect those vulnerable citizens in our community.”

Kimberly McRae previously said all adults with disabilities and elderly adults of all social, economic, racial and ethnic standing can be targets.

“They can be targeted for abuse, neglect and exploitation,” said McRae. “Scotland County DSS actively promotes the independence of adults and strives to protect them against all types of abuse. It’s also a community responsibility and it is imperative that we all work together to prevent these types of abuse.”

Snead read a proclamation signed by Gov. Roy Cooper. A prayer and a poem were spoken for those who have experienced abuse.

“We want to make people aware and let them know we are a resource they can call on if they experience or witness any of these issues,” said McRae.

Attendees enjoyed a decorated cake and punch with conversation after the event.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland County Department of Social Services Director April Snead reads a proclamation signed by Gov. Roy Cooper at the Elder Abuse Awareness Kickoff ceremony. https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_Elderly.jpg Jael Pembrick | The Laurinburg Exchange Scotland County Department of Social Services Director April Snead reads a proclamation signed by Gov. Roy Cooper at the Elder Abuse Awareness Kickoff ceremony.