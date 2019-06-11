School board unable to choose school name

LAURINBURG — The new elementary school on Old Johns Road remains unnamed as the Board of Education came to a split vote on the decision Monday.

The board voted 4-4 each time on the decision of naming the new school, with the two options being South Johnson Elementary and Stewartsville Elementary.

Board members Wayne Cromartie, Summer Woodside, Raymond Hyatt and Dr. Jeff Byrd were for Stewartsville, while Carolyn Banks, Chair Rick Singletary, Darrel “B.J.” Gibson and Herman Tyson were for South Johnson.

The board will have further discussion at the Committee of the Whole meeting scheduled for June 24 at 5 p.m.

Look for more in Wednesday’s edition of The Laurinburg Exchange and online Tuesday.

