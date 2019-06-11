Liason committee discusses future budget plans

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Liaison Committee held an open discussion about budget cuts and the future funding plan on Tuesday.

County commissioners and school board members discussed how the commissioners are still working to give residents a low county tax rate. Commissioner Whit Gibson said the conversations the board had in a previous budget meeting were focused on the tax rate being $1 or 99 cents per $100 of valuation.

“We want to see the dollar tax rate and we know if we go to a dollar, we are probably reducing the cost of living from two cents to one cent and I don’t think we’ve had over a penny on the cost of living,” said Gibson.

School Board Chairman Rick Singletary asked if there were other agencies in the county cutting costs, as the school system will give $150,000 a year for the next projected two to three years.

“Are they denied anything because we are denying ourselves this (amount), because we want to help maintain this dollar tax rate,” said Singletary.

County Chairman Bob Davis pointed out that many departments, like the health department and sheriff’s office, have not received all of what is needed in their particular departments.

“Every employee has given back, not only the school system but each individual department has to give back to make up this two cents,” said Davis.

Gibson brought up a moment in time where county employees took a major cut.

“In 2010, they cut everyone’s salary 2.5 percent,” said Gibson. “So I think most departments are getting back to where they were six or seven years ago. Parks and Recreation has done great, their budget has expanded because they have increased their own revenue by adding programs.”

Davis said the health department also did well by adding programs like childcare that have increased the revenue.

The committee discussed reducing the Scotland County Schools budget by $150,000 over a two-year period, a change from the last meeting where they discussed three years.

Singletary and Gibson again suggested the board come up with a plan to last for the next two or three years. The board agreed to have a plan to give to their boards by November.

When Singletary asked when the budget would take final form, Gibson and Davis said the commissioners hope to have a budget ready in two weeks.

The next meeting is tentatively scheduled for July 30 at 5 p.m. at the Morgan Center in Laurinburg.

