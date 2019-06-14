Callan presented with Honour of the Longleaf Pine Award

W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Sandy Callan, left, stands with Scotland County TDA Executive Director Cory Hughes after he was presented with the Honour Longleaf Pine Award. W. Curt Vincent | The Laurinburg Exchange Sandy Callan, left, stands with Scotland County TDA Executive Director Cory Hughes after he was presented with the Honour Longleaf Pine Award.

LAURINBURG — Those who came to downtown Laurinburg on Friday evening were there to see The Tams perform in the third Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert. But before that crowd favorite could play a not, the crowd got to appreciate another favorite.

Sandy Callan, who has served as a news director and radio host for 31 years at WLNC, was presented with the Honour of the Longleaf Pine Award — an award from the entire community.

“It’s interesting … the very first thing I covered here was SpringFest, and the band playing was The Tams,” Callan told the crowd. “And here we are more than 30 years later … with The Tams.”

The Honour of the Longleaf Pine was presented to Callan by Cory Hughes, executive director of the Scotland County Tourism Development Authority.

“This award is given based not only on the quality of the person, but also on many contributions he has made to this community,” Hughes said. “He’s not just a voice of our news, but of our lives.”

Callan, who had to be urged to attend the concert by long-time boss and friend, Gary Gallman.

“He wasn’t going to come, so I had to tell him something,” Gallman said. “I just told him they wanted to recognize him. Thank goodness he came.”

Standing before the throng of people who honored him with applause, Callan was able to say a few words.

“This is truly an honor,” he said, “and I thank all of you for your support through the years.

“I don’t want to leave, but I must,” he added.”

