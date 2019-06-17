Health Department to hold open house

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Health Department is hosting an Open House event Friday so residents can come learn about what the department has to offer.

The event will be from 5 to 7 p.m. and will feature not just educational opportunities from the health department but also from Scotland County Department of Social Services, Scotland Health Care System, Scotland County Parks and Recreation, the Laurinburg Housing Authority and more.

The event will be at the Rainbow 66 Storehouse located at 1225 South Caledonia Road and is free to the public. There will also be games, door prizes and food.

“This is a great way for the community to see what all the health department has to offer,” said Health Educator II Savannah Simpson. “It also gives them an opportunity to get to know us as people and feel comfortable with us.”

While the event is being put on by the health department, Simpson said that the event also gives people in the community an opportunity to see what all the different organizations in the community have to offer.

“We really hope to create that bridge between the Health Department and the community,” Simpson said. “We’re hoping it will make people more aware of what we have to offer and more comfortable coming in.”

Simpson added that she hopes the community comes out to the event and is inviting everyone to come and bring more people.

“Everyone is welcome and we’re encouraging people to bring their families, bring their neighbors, bring everyone,” Simpson said. “It doesn’t matter where you’re at in the county or where you’re at — everyone is welcome to come.”

