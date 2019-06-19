City employee given high praise

LAURINBURG — At the Tuesday monthly City Council meeting, a long-time employee was honored with one of the most prestigious awards in the state.

Current Treatment Plants Director Robert Ellis will be retiring at the end of the month and has worked for the city for more than 35 years.

He was recognized by the council for his service throughout his career — but House Rep. Garland Pierce was also there to give Ellis the Order of the Long Leaf Pine award from Gov. Roy Cooper.

For more on Ellis, look in Thursday’s issue of The Laurinburg Exchange and online Wednesday.

