Exchange opens ‘ugliest grill contest’

LAURINBURG — Part of any spring cleaning, at least for the guys, includes getting the outdoor grill ready for those weekend cookouts with family and friends.

And sometimes, those spring-cleaning efforts have just gone by the wayside — to the point that the family grill has sunk into a nearly unusable state. A closer inspection reveals broken spokes in the grill, rusted out areas and, if you are honest with yourself, bits of last summer’s steaks, chicken breasts and Italian sausages left on the grilling area.

Maybe, if it’s been a while since the grill has been used and covered, lifting the lid will show that your cooker has been used as a home by a neighborhood squirrel and its family.

So is it time to toss the grill? Perhaps. But first, take a photograph.

The Laurinburg Exchange has opened a community online contest — “Super Sizzlin’ Springtime Ugliest Grill Contest” — asking area residents to show us their “oldie but goodie” (or even unusual) outdoor grill, then enter it on the website at www.laurinburgexchange.com (click on “ugliest grill contest”), fill out the entry form and follow the instructions to upload the photo. You must be sure that the photo is a selfie of you with your ugly grill to be eligible.

Eligible for what?

The winner will be awarded a NEW propane grill, cover, tank and accessories donated by Bruce Joyner, manager of the Laurinburg Lowe’s.

Entries will be accepted online, and voting begun at midnight Wednesday. The contest deadline for entries and votes will be July 3 at midnight.

In addition to Lowe’s, the sponsors of the contest include Scotland County Farm Bureau, Kimbrell’s Furniture – Laurinburg and Byrd’s Pool Service.

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_ug001w0hopry.jpg