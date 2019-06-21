Playing a card game to beat Alzheimer’s

LAURINBURG — Seniors played cards and donated to a good cause at the same time Friday. The event at Bridge-at-the-Village was The Longest Day fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Association.

From 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., residents of Scotia Village and visitors came together to play either party bridge or duplicate bridge in the Morris Morgan Entertainment Center.

The effort is designed to mirror the strength, heart and endurance displayed by those with Alzheimer’s and their caregivers every day. It gives supporters an opportunity to honor the more than 35 million people worldwide who are living with Alzheimer’s.

The Carolina Hearts Association presented a check for $1,000 at the beginning of the day, giving a bump up to the money raised at the event.

“I think we are doing well,” said Mac Doubles. a resident at Scotia Village and promoter of the event. “The morning was slow, but in the afternoon it got so busy, we could hardly keep up.”

Bridge-at-the-Village is an American Contract Bridge League-sanctioned club, and one of six clubs in North Carolina currently registered as participating in The Longest Day event. The other participating clubs are in Morehead City, Cornelius, Greensboro, Asheville and Durham.

Participants were charged $5 each but could donate more if they preferred. Director of the Games Bryan Potter said the clubs combined have raised about $1 million combined for the past few years.

“There are 160,000 clubs in all,” said Potter. “Our club has about 30 members and the donation bowl looks to have over $100. So, I’ll say for the size of our club we will give a healthy contribution to the $1 million total.”

A light lunch was available for the duration of the gameplay. Tea, water and coffee were also provided as players kept their focus on their cards at hand.

Alzheimer’s disease is the sixth-leading cause of death in the United States, and the only cause of death among the top 10 that cannot be prevented, stopped or even slowed. A number of studies indicate that maintaining strong social connections and keeping mentally active, through activities such as playing bridge, might delay a person’s cognitive decline and possible dementia onset.

The Alzheimer’s Association supports a wide-ranging set of activities. In addition to funding research within the medical world as well as studies involving its own members, the Association also lobbies for supportive legislation. For instance, it was instrumental in the movement that led in 2017 to the inclusion within Medicare of pay for care planning with a medical professional for people living with Alzheimer’s.

To donate to The Longest Day fundraiser for the Alzheimer’s Association, visit https://www.alz.org.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]

https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_bridge3.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_bridge2.jpg https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/web1_bridge1.jpg