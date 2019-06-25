Break-in

LAURINBURG — A resident of West Allen Lane reported to the police department on Monday that she came home vacation to find her door kicked in causing $300 damage and multiple items missing. The missing items include a 40-inch TV, a 30-inch TV, two watches, 12 pairs of earrings, five necklaces, a bracelet, two purses, perfume and a computer monitor totaling more than $12,000 along with $400 in coins and $50 in bills.

Larceny

LAURINBURG — A resident of McColl Road reported to the police department on Monday that when she woke up in the morning she had found her vehicle rummaged through. The victim told officers that $20 cash, a charging cable valued at $10 and a debit card were taken from the unsecured vehicle.

LAURINBURG — Family Dollar on South Main Street reported to the police department on Monday that an unknown white male in a red button up shirt came into the store and placed four bottles of liquid Downy detergent in his pants before walking out.

Arrest

LAURINBURG — Latrise Melvin, 33, of Tara Drive was given a criminal summons on Monday for failure to return rental property.

LAURINBURG — Kelli Norton, 39, who gave an address of homeless was arrested Monday for trespassing. She was given a $1,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Lasheena Adams, 24, of Carver Street was given a criminal summons on Monday for failure to return rental property.

