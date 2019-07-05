First day of filing brings a surprise

LAURINBURG — Filing for the 2019 municipal elections started Friday with six candidates starting off the list.

Right off the bat it became clear that Laurinburg would have a new mayor for the next four years, since Matthew Block has chosen to give up his seat and run for a voting position in District 2. Out of all the incumbents who’s seats were up for re-election, Councilwoman Mary Jo Adams was the only one to file to keep her seat for Laurinburg District 2.

Two people filed for the District 1 seat for Laurinburg currently held by Curtis Leak and two individuals filed for the Laurinburg mayor seat as well.

Filing will run every weekday until July 19 at noon for the seats.

Laurinburg mayor

— Challenger James (Jim) Willis co-owns ShirtTales with his wife Francis and has served the community before with three terms on the Board of Education, 1990-1998.

“I‘m running for mayor because I love Laurinburg,” Willis said. “After all those years of service I thought I was done with it, but I had friends and family ask me to consider doing this … I’ve lived here my whole life and I know a lot of people here and I love this town, I love where I live.”

Willis went to Appalachian State and has served on the Scotland Healthcare Board of Trustees, the United Way board, Childcare Directions board, Scots for Youth, Scotland Savings Bank and the Laurinburg Downtown Revitalization Cooperation.

— Challenger Loretta R. McNeilis currently serving as state advisor for the NAACP Youth & College Division.

“For more than 20 years, I have been committed to serving and strengthening our country, state, community and future leaders,” McNeil said. “I am actively involved in Laurinburg as well as Scotland County. Without question, it is my hope to become an inclusive mayor and set the tone of upliftment for all persons. As Laurinburg’s next mayor, I am ready to work collaboratively-across sectors and affiliations to help build a city that offers opportunities for residents, young and older to prosper where they live, work and play.”

McNeil is a U.S. Army Veteran and member of Galilee United Methodist Church. She has also served for the Scotland County NAACP Youth, Scotland Youth Development, a member of the American Legion Post 181, NC Division II American Legion Oratorical Chair and volunteers at Scotland County schools.

Laurinburg District 1 seat

— Challenger Donald Louis Rainer is retired from Pilkington Glass Company and has an associate’s degree from Richmond Community College.

“My enthusiasm for Laurinburg and Scotland County runs deeply,” Rainer said. “I continue to be motivated by the burning desire to make a difference.”

Rainer is a lifelong member of Galilee United Methodist Church where he has received Lay Leader of the Year three times and Usher of the Year in 2018. He has also received the Youth NAACP Service award for 2018. He has served on Galilee’s Administration Council, the United Methodist Men, the Trustee Board and Superintendent of the Sunday School as well as coaching for Parks and Recreation, Scotland High School Band Booster’s and the Scotland County Board of Social Service.

— Challenger Reginald Korrie McNair is the founder of the Life is Good Movement and currently works for Scottish Food Systems at Pizza Inn.

McNair served six years in the United States Military and received an honorable discharge in 2001.

Laurinburg District 2 seat

— Incumbent Mary Jo Adams is retired from Scotland County Schools and has received her master’s degree from Campbell University.

“I am a lifelong resident of the city of Laurinburg who chose to return home after college to live, work and raise my family,” Adams said. “I believe we are headed in a positive direction with our downtown initiatives, marketing and economic development efforts, and partnerships locally and statewide. I consider it an honor and a privilege to serve the citizens of Laurinburg as a City Council Member.”

Adams attends St. David’s Episcopal Church and has served on the Juvenile Crime Prevention Council, Lumber River Council of Governments and Laurinburg Maxton Airport Commission.

— Challenger Matthew Block, current Laurinburg mayor, filed but did not send information to The Exchange.

East Laurinburg mayor

— No one filed for this position on Friday.

East Laurinburg Town Commissioners, three seats

— No one filed for this position on Friday.

Gibson mayor

— No one filed for this position on Friday.

Gibson Town Commissioners, three seats

— No one filed for this position on Friday.

Wagram mayor

— No one filed for this position on Friday.

Wagram Town Commissioners, three seats

— No one filed for this position on Friday.

Maxton mayor

— No one filed for this position on Friday.

Maxton Town Commissioners, three seats

— No one filed for this position on Friday.

