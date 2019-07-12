Five candidates toss hat into Gibson ring

LAURINBURG — After two slow days of filing, the candidates began making their way to the elections office Friday with five filing for seats.

All five of the candidates filed for seats in the town of Gibson, with three filing for mayor and two for the commissioner seats.

Since filing began on June 5, there have been a total of 15 candidates who have decided to run for office. Those wishing to file still have six days still to file for the positions.

The town of Wagram has not had anyone filed for its mayor seat or any of its commissioner seats. East Laurinburg has not had anyone file for the town commissioner seats and Maxton hasn’t had anyone file for mayor as of Friday.

Like Gibson, the city of Laurinburg already has several people on the ballot for its council seats and mayoral seat.

Filing will run every weekday until July 19 at noon for the seats. Those wishing to run can file at the Board of Elections Office on Cronly Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

East Laurinburg mayor

— Incumbent Marshall Stevens filed for this seat late on Thursday. He did not provide any information to The Exchange.

Gibson mayor

— Challenger Annie Taylor. Taylor is a member of the Gibson PH Church and the Tribal Council Woman of Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina. She was a graduate of Scotland High School.

— Challenger James “Eric” Stubbs. Stubbs is an employee of Gibson Oil and Gas Co., Inc.

”As Gibson’s next mayor, we together can take Gibson on a path to a bright new future,” Stubbs said. “I am ready to work alongside the town commissioners to make Gibson a better place to visit, work, and live.”

Stubbs is a member of Gibson PH Church, the Gibson fire department and Scotland County Rescue.

— Challenger Randall “Randy” Pearson. Pearson has worked for Campbell Soup Company for 37 years.

“After being on council since 2005 and with our current mayor not running I would like to take my experience over to the position of mayor,” Pearson said. “The only promise I can make is that I will do my best to serve the citizens of Gibson with the resources we have. Sometimes its best to think smart instead of big.”

Pearson served six years in the National Guard, received education at Richmond Community College and is a member of Tabernacle United Methodist Church.

Gibson town commissioners, three seats

— Challenger Howard Chavis. Chavis has been an employee of the town of Gibson for the past 10 years.

“I am running to help improve the town and also to help and hear the community,” Chavis said. “I want to help the work status of the town and to help keep the town clean by sweeping the streets and also picking up trash.”

Chavis served in the United Stater Army for two years, is a member of Gibson Pentecostal Holiness Church and is a graduate of Scotland High School.

— Marjorie Whitlock filed for the seat but did not provide any information to the Exchange.

— Challenger Jerry Lee Glover filed for this seat on Monday.

Laurinburg mayor

— Challengers James (Jim) Willis and Loretta R. McNeil both filed for the seat.

Laurinburg District 1 seat

— Incumbent Curtis Leak and challengers Donald Louis Rainer and Reginald Korrie McNair filed for the seat.

Laurinburg District 2 seat

— Incumbent Mary Jo Adams and challengers Matthew Block and Lavonda Nicole Williams-Gibbs filed for the seat.

Maxton Town Commissioners, three seats

—Incumbent Paul McDowel has filed for this seat.

East Laurinburg town commissioners, three seats

— No one has filed for this position as of Friday.

Maxton mayor

— No one has filed for this position as of Friday.

Wagram mayor

— No one has filed for this position as of Friday.

Wagram town commissioners, three seats

— No one has filed for this position as of Friday.

With one week remaining, somearea seats still have no candidates