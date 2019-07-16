Thomas puts hat in, McNeil takes hat out

LAURINBURG — One person filed and another withdrew for the Nov. 5 municipal election on Tuesday.

Kendrick Thomas filed for re-election for Wagram town commissioner, where there are three seats up for re-election. On Monday Bernice M. Gorham filed for reelection for her seat as well.

Board of Elections Director Dell Parker also announced that Loretta R. McNeil who had filed for the Laurinburg mayoral seat withdrew from the race and will not be put on the Nov. 5 ballot.

Tuesday was the last day for candidates to officially withdraw from the race and not be included on the election ballot.

There are still several seats that do not have any candidates in the running including Wagram and Maxton mayor seats as well as East Laurinburg town commissioner seats.

Filing will run every day until Friday at noon for those who wish to run for the open seats. Those who are wishing to run can file at the Board of Elections Office on Cronly Street from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Absentee by mail requests will begin on Oct. 6 with election day on Nov. 5. A photo ID is not required for this election.

Wagram town commissioner, three seats

— Incumbent Kendrick Thomas filed for one of the seats. Thomas did not provide any information to the Exchange.

East Laurinburg town commissioners, three seats

— No one has filed for this position as of Tuesday.

Maxton mayor

— No one has filed for this position as of Tuesday.

Wagram mayor

— No one has filed for this position as of Tuesday

Friday is the final day candidatescan file for the municipal election