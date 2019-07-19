Pet of the Week

Photo courtesy of Kathleen Wallace

Betsy has a wish list for her new home — must enjoy giving belly rubs, playing and giving cuddles. Betsy rocks at all these and is sure there is a forever home out there that will too. Is it you? Betsy is 1.5 years old, 29 pounds and heartworm negative. She is good with other dogs too! You can apply to adopt Betsy at scotlandhumane.org. Betsy’s adoption fee is $125 and includes her spay, introductory vaccines, including rabies, microchip and flea/heartworm preventative.