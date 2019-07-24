One killed in afternoon crash

LAURINBURG — The Highway Patrol has released the name of the victim who died after a Tuesday afternoon car crash.

The Highway Patrol told WLNC the accident took place around 11 a.m. on U.S. 401 near Tartan Road when a northbound automobile went left of center, hitting a trailer mover truck that was headed south before veering into the southbound ditch and crashing into a utility pole.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was 43-year-old Samuel Young of Bennettsville, South Carolina, who died in the accident.

It is unknown if the truck driver suffered any injuries from the crash.

Due to the vehicle hitting the utility lines, many in the area were without power until later in the afternoon.