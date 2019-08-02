County commissioners to meet Monday

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Commissioners will talk policies and taxes at the next monthly meeting.

On Monday, commissioners will hear from Tax Administrator Mary Helen Norton, who will present the settlement of the 2019 taxes. The board will vote to approve or deny the settlement.

The board will also vote on changes made to the social media policy and the personnel policy.

In the agenda it states the changes are: “To clarify some language in the social media policy and to break apart the personnel policy into individual policies (a) Proposed changes to social media policy and (b) proposed breakout of personnel policy.”

Vice Chair Carol McCall will submit Lisa Adams’ Historic Properties Board application in which the board will also vote to approve or deny.

The commissioners will meet at 7 p.m. at the Emergency Operations Center, 1403 West Blvd., Laurinburg.

Jael Pembrick can be reached at 910-506-3169 or [email protected]