Ready for municipal election

Parker Parker

LAURINBURG — The Scotland County Board of Elections met Monday for its monthly meeting and approved a few things for the upcoming municipal election — including the closure of two precincts.

It was unanimously approved to close Precinct 5 at Johns Fire Station and Precinct 8 at Sneads Grove.

“We have done this for several years,” said Board of Elections Director Dell Parker. “There are very small voting numbers for the municipal election for these precincts.”

Precinct 5 has 142 voters and will be moved to Precinct 2, the Learning Center at 420 Stewartsville Road in Laurinburg. Precinct 8 only has 17 voters and those voters will be moved to Precinct 1 at the Scotland County Annex at 231 E. Cronly St. in Laurinburg.

All other voting locations besides Precinct 9, which does not have a municipal election in the voting district, will be open.

The One-Stop Early Voting hours were also approved unanimously with the times being 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 to Nov. 1.

One-Stop will only be available for those voting for the City of Laurinburg or the Town of Maxton as both Gibson and Wagram opted out of the early voting.

If someone does come to vote at One-Stop who is voting for Gibson or Wagram they can receive a provisional ballot if they still wish to vote at that time, they will not be turned away.

While most of the meeting did focus on the November municipal race, Log and Accuracy testing was done for the upcoming

The last thing the board did was perform Logic and Accuracy testing on all of the voting machines that will be used for the upcoming Special 9th Congressional Election.

All the machines were found to be reading accurately so there shouldn’t be any issues for the upcoming election on Sept. 10.

“L and A testing is performed to make sure all the machines are reading accurately for election day,” Parker said. “It’s important to make sure they’re working right and if they’re not we still have time to contact the vendors to come and fix them.”

Reach Katelin Gandee at 910-506-3171 or at [email protected]

Parker https://www.laurinburgexchange.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_DellParker.jpg Parker

Two precincts areclosed for Nov. 5