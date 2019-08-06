Rotary Club gets lesson in drone flying

LAURINBURG — The Rotary Club on Tuesday, while its collective feet remained on the parking lot pavement, was taken up to 400 feet in the air after its lunch meeting for a birds-eye view of the city.

That excursion was provided by Jeff Braswell, a CTE drone pilot instructor at Scotland High School, and Jalin Harris McLean, a rising senior at the school.

Scotland High’s drone program, the first high-school program in the state to teach drone piloting, began during the 2018-19 school year with 30 students. On the brink of the 2019-20 school year, the program already has 65 students signed up.

“The kids really love it,” Braswell said. “If someone gets involved, passes and even uses it in the military … they can pretty much write their own ticket when they get out.”

He went on to explain that the drone program is similar to an aeronautical class — but it’s still very new and the course is pretty fluid.

“We’re all still learning together,” Braswell said.”It’s a military based platform that has been commercialized.

“The students spend a lot of time reading maps, watching weather and more, just like pilots have to do,” he added.

The FAA didn’t get involved with regulating drones until 2016, well after the phenomenon began several years ago. But since then, regulations have been ongoing.

To date, such regulations include not being able to fly a drone more than 400 feet high; not allowing a drone to fly out of sight; and not being allowed to fly at night.

“But rules continue to change almost daily,” Braswell said. “Remember, we’re just seeing the beginning of this ri9ght now — our kids will see this as something a lot more common in their lives, and the uses will continue to expand.”

Students coming out of Scotland High’s drone program can go on to take the FAA ground pilot exam, a challenging test that will certify the student for drone flying. There are severe penalties for anyone who doesn’t adhere to the regulations, including loss of the license, and that certification must be updated every two years.

Braswell said anyone using a drone for commercial purposes — for such things as real estate photographing — must be licensed with the FAA. Anyone flying a drone as a hobby, does not.

McLean told the group that he has been able to put drone-flying to good use at the school.

“I’ve been able to0 film football practices and scrimmages,” he said. “That helps coaches to critique what the team is doing.”

Braswell said the drone used by the school program can travel at up to 45 mph and stay aloft up to 30 minutes using lithium batteries.

He also had a warning about flying a drone.

“The plane that went down in the Hudson River was taken down by a bird,” he said. “This drone, as small as it is, can also take down a plane.”

W. Curt Vincent can be reached at 910-506-3023 or [email protected]

