LAURINBURG — The Laurinburg Police Department is currently searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run that occurred Sunday night.

According to information released by the LPD, officers responded at about 6:20 p.m. on Sunday to Warren Avenue in reference to a vehicle striking a pedestrian. Upon arrival, officers located Michael Foster, 54, of Lees Mill Road, Laurinburg, lying next to the roadway of Warren Avenue near Bryant Street in critical condition.

Foster was transported to Scotland Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced deceased, according to police.

The Laurinburg Police Department is currently searching for the driver of a burnt orange in color Chrysler 300 who after striking Foster, fled the scene. The investigation is ongoing at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Laurinburg Police Department Criminal Investigation Division at 910-276-3211, or one can contact anonymously Scotland Crimestoppers at www.scotlandcountycs.com; P3 mobile App free to Android and Apple devices; or 910-266-8146. One may receive a cash reward if an arrest is made.