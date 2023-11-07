Home News Rotary funds hope News Rotary funds hope November 7, 2023 FacebookTwitterPinterestWhatsAppLinkedinReddItEmailPrint Danny Caddell, president of the Laurinburg Rotary Club, presents a check to Allen Quiegly, Rotary District Governor. The check in the amount of $1,550 will go to the Rotary Foundation to be used to “create hope throughout the world.” Courtesy photo Danny Caddell, president of the Laurinburg Rotary Club, presents a check to Allen Quiegly, Rotary District Governor. The check in the amount of $1,550 will go to the Rotary Foundation to be used to “create hope throughout the world.” View Comments Laurinburg clear sky enter location 25.3 ° C 26.1 ° 24 ° 38 % 3.1kmh 0 % Tue 25 ° Wed 26 ° Thu 27 ° Fri 25 ° Sat 17 °