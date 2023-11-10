PEMBROKE — University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Sean Musselwhite and Madison Deese are the first-ever recipients of the Early Assurance Partnership with UNC Eshelman School of Pharmacy, which guarantees the junior duo admission to the nation’s top-ranked pharmacy program.

Established in fall 2022, the initiative offers a seamless route for qualified students pursuing a doctoral degree in pharmacy.

The Eshelman partnership is the latest of a growing list of academic pathways UNCP has in place with elite programs, including ECU’s Brody School of Medicine and Dental School, the College of Engineering and the College of Veterinary Medicine at N.C. State University and Methodist University’s Physician Assistant program.

“This is a great opportunity,” Deese said. “Some people think they have to go to a big university to get to big places, but if you remain focused on your studies at a smaller school in smaller classrooms, it will take you to big places and bigger opportunities.”

These pathway programs ensure students receive a high-quality, affordable education at an NC Promise school, which offers $500 per semester in-state tuition and $2,500 per semester for out-of-state students.

Deese discovered her passion for pharmacy while volunteering at a local drug store in high school. “After that experience, I instantly knew that’s what I wanted to do,” she said.

A fourth-generation UNCP student, Deese came to UNCP on a golf scholarship but, after two seasons, chose to focus solely on her studies.

“I’m very excited that I have a chance to belong to UNC Chapel Hill’s campus and Chapel Hill’s pharmacy program,” Deese said. “I’m excited for the future and my future pharmacy career.”

Though Musselwhite was notified of his selection last spring, months later, he remains “shell shocked.”

“I’m very excited,” he said. “It’s a lot of stress alleviated to know that I don’t have to worry about grinding my way through the application process. Having that foot in the door at Eshelman has saved me a lot of stress before my senior year. Now I can focus a lot more on my classes.”

Like Deese, Musselwhite excelled early on in science and math. Initially, he considered studying to become a physician or a veterinarian. He shifted toward a career in pharmacy after gaining insights from his sister and brother-in-law, both pharmacists.

“I still want to be in the medical field, but I was never sure if I wanted to help with medical research,” Musselwhite said. “With pharmacy, it opens the door to many opportunities.”