There was a collard auction and contests for the biggest and healthiest collards at Maxton’s annual Collard Festival on Saturday at Beachum Park. The majority of the 50 vendors on hand were selling collard products like sandwiches, wraps and eggrolls during the event. Those who didn’t like collards had access to wings, barbecue, fish, ice cream, other sweets and more. Maxton’s award-winning cheerleaders also performed.