"And let them make me a sanctuary; that I may dwell among them." — Exodus 25:8

Church of the Week: Nov. 25, 2023

November 25, 2023

Another Chance Missionary Baptist Church

Address: 700 Tuskeegee Drive, Laurinburg

Pastor: Rev. James G. McKinnon

Service Schedule: Worship Service, 11 a.m., Sunday