Big Daddy Love brings curtain down

LAURINBURG — Under a blanket of Carolina blue skies interrupted by nothing but the early moon and day-long heat, there was a lot of love in the air Friday evening when Big Daddy Love took the stage in downtown Laurinburg.

It was the finale of the 2019 Hasty Realty/Laurinburg After 5 concert series.

This one saw a constant building of the crowd, which started out filling all of places of shade, but soon took over South Main Street from Church Street and one block beyond.

“It’s a good crowd,” said Johnson Thomas of Laurel Hill, who said he’s never missed one of the concerts. “The band is good, the weather is warm but OK and the food trucks are awesome.”

Big Daddy Love, a band based out of Winston-Salem, was making its first visit to a Laurinburg venue — and they haven’t made many stops in this region of North Carolina, either.

But the group created another set of fans with its blend of rock, blues and reggae. It also brought out a smattering of dancers throughout the crowd.

BDL, as they are more commonly known, opened the show with “Waterloo,” followed by several hits that just kept coming throughout the evening. Singles like “Domn’t Let Go,” Twist of Fate,” “Purple Rain” and “Cripple Creek” kept the crowd’s collective feet tapping and resulted in plenty of applause.

“This kind of thing is good for Laurinburg — and I’m sure folks are coming from all over the county,” said Cyndi Locklear, who came to the concert from Pembroke. “My kids are over there enjoying the waterfall from the fire truck, so they are happy.”

The concert was only part of the activity downtown. It was the middle day of a three-day Sale-bration in Laurinburg that featured a high school pep rally on Thursday and a farmer’s market on Saturday — all woven in with a three-day sidewalk sale by downtown businesses and a Stuff the Bus effort for school supplies.

