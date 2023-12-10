PEMBROKE — When Anthony Guerra decided to leave his job as a detective to pursue a college degree, he convinced his wife, Blanca, to further her education, too.

“I was scared at first because we have two small kids and I was working full time — but we did it!” said Blanca, flashing a huge smile and gripping her UNC Pembroke diploma.

The Moore County couple were among 983 graduates at Winter Commencement this weekend. Anthony said it was an honor to share the stage with his wife, but most importantly, to blaze a trail for their children. Both military veterans, Anthony and Blanca, became the first in their families to graduate college. And they did so with flying colors — graduating with honors.

“We wanted to make sure our children know this is possible,” he said. “My parents pushed me to go work after high school, but I wanted to show our children they can work and get an education. It’s an honor to be that example for them.”

The Guerras weren’t the only family of graduates celebrating this weekend. Palestine-American Asil Abudayeh and her younger brother, Ayed Abudayya, earned biology degrees. Tanya Locklear and her son, Colby, also turned their tassels together.

Lachu Adhikari’s journey to The Graduate School ceremony was remarkable. Born in a refugee camp in Nepal, he couldn’t speak English when he relocated to Charlotte in 2013. Today, Adhikari holds two degrees from UNCP, including an MBA on Friday.

“It was important for me to pursue my dream,” Adhikari said. “Tonight was overwhelming because I’m a first-generation (graduate). My family is here, so it was a proud moment for everyone.”

Commencement was bittersweet for Mical Mosier, whose college career path was marred with chronic health problems. Diagnosed at 16 with hereditary angioedema, Mosier’s recurring battles of severe swelling would leave her incapacitated for days and sometimes hospitalized — ultimately delaying her original graduation date.

“Today is overwhelming — almost unbelievable because in the beginning, it was something I thought I would never be able to accomplish,” said Mosier, crossing the stage with Archie, her Briad service animal. “With the help of everyone here, from my professors to ARC (Accessibility Resource Center), I was able to come out on top.”

As she crossed the English E. Jones Center stage, Hannah Evington inched one step closer to achieving her childhood dream of becoming an optometrist. Her next stop is Salus University, where she’s been accepted to the Pennsylvania College of Optometry.

Her UNCP experience prepared her for graduate school and enhanced her communication skills.

“My time at UNCP was well spent. I learned a lot in the classroom and about who I am as a student. Being a chancellor’s ambassador, I was pushed out of my comfort zone. As a result of the opportunities at UNCP, I made myself a competitive optometry school applicant.”

In his commencement address, Dr. Jerry McGee encouraged the graduates to “dream big dreams. Write. Sing. Dance and celebrate as you lead happy and meaningful lives.

“The only limits in your future will be those you self-impose,” McGee said. “Surround yourselves with interesting and positive people who will be supportive and encouraging, and as much as possible, keep the negative, discouraging voices out of your lives.”

Justine Froude, a U.S. Air Force veteran from Missouri, excelled in the pre-med program, graduating summa cum laude on Saturday. She is planning to apply to medical schools across the country.

“I always knew I wanted to practice medicine. I served as a medical technician in the military, so now I’ve narrowed my options to vet medicine, pharmacology and human medicine,” Froude said. “I had a very positive experience here. The professors are passionate and hold students to a high standard, which helps students perform well.”

Carrie Rodriguez-Rutledge, a 46-year-old former teacher and mother of five, plans to leverage her second bachelor’s degree to start a nonprofit that teaches youth life skills.

Dakota Hammonds’ college journey began in 2016. After taking some time away from school, Hammonds returned, earning a sociology degree and a minor in criminal justice.

“I feel really accomplished,” Hammonds said. “It took me a little longer than normal, but everyone’s journey is different. I got it done.”

He plans to take a gap year before applying to law school.

Trey McDonald earned an MBA — his second UNCP degree in five years. The Red Springs native plans to save up for a year before applying to law school. His goal is to become a patent lawyer.

“The course material is rigorous and takes time, but it’s very much attainable if you put in the time and effort,” McDonald said. “My biggest challenge was programming, but my undergrad (experience) prepared me for everything else. I was very much impressed with our faculty. They do an amazing job in preparing you for the future.”

McDonald became part of an elite group in the country in that only 14% of Americans 25 and older had attained an advanced degree. In her keynote address, Dr. Jane Haladay told The Graduate School graduates they are now armed with a powerful educational and professional tool.

“You are all equipped to make positive and sustainable change in the world, change that encourages social justice, equity and nonviolence for humans, lands and our more-than-human relatives,” said Haladay, a longtime American Indian studies professor.

During The Graduate School ceremony, Vivian Jacobson, an internationally recognized Marc Chagall lecturer, was bestowed an honorary doctorate in Humane Letters.

Ted Frazier of Fayetteville was among 57 student veterans from the winter class of 2023. He plans to pursue a career as a social worker in honor of his late mother.

“She is why I’m on this path,” Frazier said. “I want to follow in her footsteps and assist military veterans like me who are suffering from PTSD.”