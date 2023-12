With warm weather and sunny skies, Maxton residents turned out in droves for the town’s annual Christmas parade on Saturday. The route ran from the corner of Austin Street, down MLK Jr. Drive and took a left to head down N. Patterson Street. With over 100 parade units, there were beauty queens, elected officials, marching bands, cheerleaders, dance troupes, churches, the Grinch, Santa, and more out to spread holiday cheer.